Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of HD opened at $333.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

