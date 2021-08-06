Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,570,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.