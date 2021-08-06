Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Down 4.8%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRGLF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.