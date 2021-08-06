Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,701. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.99, a PEG ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.