Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

HARP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 34,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,908. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

