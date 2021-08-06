Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

HRVSF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 312,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.50.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.