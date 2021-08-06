Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

