Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $877.54 million and a PE ratio of -179.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.03. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

