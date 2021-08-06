Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 98.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

