HC Wainwright Trims Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price to $25.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 288.80% from the company’s previous close.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.