HC Wainwright Trims Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price to $25.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 288.80% from the company’s previous close.
PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
