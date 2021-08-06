HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.17. 29,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

