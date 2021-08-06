HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright Sells 409 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

