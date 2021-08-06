HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.
HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
