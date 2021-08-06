HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

