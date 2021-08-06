HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

