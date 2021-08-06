H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Shares of HEES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,373. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

