Head-To-Head Comparison: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.43 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -6.94 iHuman $81.52 million 5.17 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RISE Education Cayman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RISE Education Cayman and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 161.26%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 230.38%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Summary

iHuman beats RISE Education Cayman on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services; and academic tutoring, test preparation, and admissions consulting services. The company offers Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour complementary products, as well as STEAM Courses that integrates various subjects, such as science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. As of December 31, 2020, it had a network of 512 learning centers comprising 92 self-owned learning centers and 420 franchised learning centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

