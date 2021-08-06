Head to Head Review: Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) and Its Competitors

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Larimar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83% Larimar Therapeutics Competitors -2,610.78% -97.92% -27.16%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors 4832 18175 39722 771 2.57

Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 185.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.54%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A -$42.48 million -2.90 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.31

Larimar Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics rivals beat Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

