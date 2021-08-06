Head-To-Head Review: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) vs. Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Verastem alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verastem and Immutep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verastem presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.30%. Immutep has a consensus target price of $8.43, indicating a potential upside of 125.49%. Given Immutep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immutep is more favorable than Verastem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verastem and Immutep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $88.52 million 5.96 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.98 Immutep $4.92 million 56.87 -$9.04 million N/A N/A

Immutep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Verastem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Verastem has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -47.93% -33.36% -22.78% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immutep beats Verastem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors. Its other products include IMP761, IMP701 and IMP731, all of which are related to lymphocyte activation gene 3, a gene linked to the regulation of T cells in immune responses. Immutep Limited has partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., INSIGHT, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.