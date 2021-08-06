Head-To-Head Survey: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TELA Bio alerts:

This table compares TELA Bio and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -145.90% -56.47% -33.51% Avinger -200.98% -131.09% -51.60%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.24%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.94 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.19 Avinger $8.76 million 10.30 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -2.06

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Avinger on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.