Head to Head Survey: United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) versus VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VivoPower International and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A United Utilities Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and United Utilities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.82 -$5.10 million ($0.12) -54.83 United Utilities Group $2.37 billion 4.34 $593.18 million $1.47 20.47

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Utilities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Utilities Group beats VivoPower International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

