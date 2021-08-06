Hegic Reaches Market Cap of $63.27 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $63.27 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00858651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

