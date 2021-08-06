HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.65

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $17.80. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 17,596 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.