Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 21,109 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £557.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

