Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/3/2021 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/28/2021 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.30.

7/28/2021 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 915,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,040. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 3.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

