Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s (HLTOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

HLTOY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

