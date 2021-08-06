Henry Schein, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

