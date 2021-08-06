Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

