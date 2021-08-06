Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

