Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,522,000 after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX opened at $150.98 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

