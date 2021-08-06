Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $209,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

