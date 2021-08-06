Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $63,000 Stock Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 80.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBSE stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.04.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

