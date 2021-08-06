Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $4,770,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $7,186,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $61.59 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.56.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.