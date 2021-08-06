Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 354 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $280.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.