Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,468.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.