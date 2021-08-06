Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $87.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.93 million to $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $294.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 251,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

