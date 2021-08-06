Hertz Global (HTZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hertz Global to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

HTZZ opened at $16.52 on Friday. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.