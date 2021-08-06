Hertz Global (HTZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hertz Global to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.
HTZZ opened at $16.52 on Friday. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
About Hertz Global
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.