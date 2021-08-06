HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $408.85

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408.85 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 404.47 ($5.28), with a volume of 48628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.45.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.