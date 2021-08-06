Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

