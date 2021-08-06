Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. 14,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.