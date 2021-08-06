Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,307 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,164. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

