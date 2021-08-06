Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.02. 12,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,274. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

