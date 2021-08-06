Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

