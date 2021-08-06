Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,100 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $7,254,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ECOM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,821. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $727.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

