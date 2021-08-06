Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

