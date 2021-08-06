Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of MarineMax worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,290. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 1,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

