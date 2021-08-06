Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.95). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 139,920 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £925.13 million and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

