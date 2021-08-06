Homeros (HMR) Market Cap Reaches $23.25 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00900034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00097589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042628 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.