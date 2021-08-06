HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith Acquires 10,117 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

