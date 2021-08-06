Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 129,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 304,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,489,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

