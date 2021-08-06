Howland Capital Management LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $83.21. 5,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

